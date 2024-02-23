V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

