V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %
Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $233.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31.
Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
