V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

J opened at $145.94 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.