V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Textron stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

