V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,823,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,443 shares of company stock worth $106,734,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,192.95 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,195.47. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,061.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.