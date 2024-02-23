Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

