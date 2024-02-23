Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

