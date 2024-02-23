Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.79

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 36706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $693.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $20,481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $6,602,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $5,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 238,208 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

