Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.92 and a 200-day moving average of $197.24.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

