VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of VeriSign worth $40,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 516.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 302,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in VeriSign by 29.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 367,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,528 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.27 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
