VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 516.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $204.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

