Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of VRT opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

