Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down to $62.02

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.02, but opened at $55.03. Vertiv shares last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 5,022,719 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

