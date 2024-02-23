Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Super Market during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 130,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLGEA opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.31. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

