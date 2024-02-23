Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Visteon were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 3,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on VC

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.