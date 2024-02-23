Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Vontier worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

