Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 521.74%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,852,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

