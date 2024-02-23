Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 9,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waldencast
Waldencast Stock Up 2.4 %
Institutional Trading of Waldencast
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Waldencast by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waldencast by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.