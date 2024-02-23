Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 9,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waldencast

Waldencast Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Waldencast by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waldencast by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.