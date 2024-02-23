WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut WalkMe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.96 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

