Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $35,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. State Street Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBD opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

