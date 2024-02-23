WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $35,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

