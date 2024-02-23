West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives $418.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.0 %

WST stock opened at $359.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.89. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $304.43 and a one year high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.