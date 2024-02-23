Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 1st

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of WDI opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In other Western Asset Diversified Income Fund news, Director Nisha Kumar purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $127,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $9,006,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

