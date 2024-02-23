Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 1st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

EMD opened at $9.01 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

