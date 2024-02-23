Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
