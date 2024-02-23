Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

