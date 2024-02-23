Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

