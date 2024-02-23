Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.