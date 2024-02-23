Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
