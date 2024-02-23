Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

