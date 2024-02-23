Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
