Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYI stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.