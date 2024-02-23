Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of HYI stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
