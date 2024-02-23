Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WIA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

