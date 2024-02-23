Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:WIA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $8.91.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
