Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.
WIW stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
