Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

WIW stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,514,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,612,000 after purchasing an additional 916,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 85,755 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

