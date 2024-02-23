Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

SBI stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

