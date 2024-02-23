Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
IGI opened at $16.98 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
