Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IGI opened at $16.98 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

