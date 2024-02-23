Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

