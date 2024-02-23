Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of DMO stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
