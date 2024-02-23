Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMO stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 128,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.