Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHF opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 680.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

