Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
