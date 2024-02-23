Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.77.

Shares of WCP opened at C$9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,123 shares of company stock valued at $250,797. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

