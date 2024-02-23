William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

