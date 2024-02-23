Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $370.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.66), with a volume of 364945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.28).

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price objective on Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.91) to GBX 418 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £331.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

