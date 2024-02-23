Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $155,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.40.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $334.05 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $343.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day moving average is $220.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

