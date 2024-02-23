Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.40.

WGO opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

