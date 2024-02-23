WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,112 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 40.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 17.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

