WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 3,602 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

