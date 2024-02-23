WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.35. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXLG. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

