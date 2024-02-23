WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $277,000 in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Aaron’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aaron’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAN. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aaron’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.47. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.