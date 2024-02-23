WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $261,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,796,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after buying an additional 937,448 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

