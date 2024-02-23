WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,106 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.62.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

