WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 740,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,919,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $69,748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,044 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.94. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

