Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.59.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

